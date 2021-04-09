Laser Therapy for Your Pet!

The snow has melted and that means the days are getting longer, warmer and you may notice that your pet’s joints have stiffened up over the cold winter months. That’s one of the reasons the Stock Doc is highlighting their laser therapy services for the month of April by offering buy 2 get one free!

Veterinary laser therapy might sound like science fiction, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth! It’s an innovative treatment that can be used in conjunction with or in place of medication to manage pain, inflammation, and wound healing.



So how does it work?

Therapeutic lasers use photobiomeodulation to help repair tissues. This means light waves of a specific wavelength cause the alteration of cellular and tissue physiology and activates cells to promote growth, proliferation, migration, and repair.

How can it help?

Laser therapy is used for many veterinary medical conditions including chronic arthritis, surgical incisions, tendon and ligament injuries, and traumatic injuries. It is particularly useful for pets with limited medical treatment options, such as: pets with liver disease who cannot take non-steroidal medications, cats, for whom only a few pain-control medications are approved; exotic pets for whom medication administration is difficult or impossible; and older pets with diminished organ function or mobility issues. The Stock Doc uses laser therapy on all surgery and traumatic injury patients to help them recover faster. During the month of April The Stock Doc is offering a buy 2 get one free promotion for their laser services. The cost of each session is just $48! A laser session usually lasts 15-30 minutes, depending on the size of the pet and the issues being addressed, with the number of sessions and frequency of treatments dependent on the circumstances.



Will my pet feel anything?

Laser Therapy is a non-invasive procedure done with a handheld want that is slowly moved back and forth over the damaged tissue. This want produces a warm, soothing sensation that most of our patients enjoy and find relaxing…many of them just melt onto their bellies and treatment proceeds!



The Stock Doc also wants to remind clients that are veterans that they can receive one free laser therapy session a month for one of your pets all year long! Just a small way that we can say “Thank you for your service”.



