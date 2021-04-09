Ft. Washakie Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury on Firearm Assault charges

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced Thursday that Victor Ynostrosa, 21, of Fort Washakie was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 25, 2021, for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The Indictment alleges that on December 20, 2020, in the District of Wyoming and within Indian Country, Ynostrosa assaulted an individual with a firearm and the assault resulted in serious bodily injury to the victim.

He appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee on April 8, 2021, and plead not guilty to the charges in the Indictment. A jury trial has been set for June 14, 2021, in Casper before Federal District Court Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, $200 special assessment, and 3 years of supervised release. Restitution may also be ordered.

The investigation is being conducted by Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Christine Coble. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry Jacobson is prosecuting the case.

The charges against Ynostrosa are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.