LDS Church announces Temple planned in Casper

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 20 new temples throughout the world. They will be constructed in the following locations in the United States and across the world:

Helena, Montana

Casper, Wyoming

Grand Junction, Colorado

Farmington, New Mexico

Burley, Idaho

Eugene, Oregon

Elko, Nevada

Yorba Linda, California

Smithfield, Utah

and

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Cali, Colombia

Querétaro, Mexico

Torreón, Mexico

One in every nine residents of Wyoming, or approximately 68,000 people, claim membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This will be the state’s second temple; the Star Valley Wyoming Temple was dedicated in 2016. Wyoming has a significant place in the history of the Church because pioneers traveled across this state in their westward migration to Utah, primarily from the 1840s to the 1860s. Casper is located in east central Wyoming.