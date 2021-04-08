Breaking News

LDS Church announces Temple planned in Casper

Article Updated: April 8, 2021
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2021. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Photo

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 20 new temples throughout the world. They will be constructed in the following locations in the United States and across the world:

  • Helena, Montana 
  • Casper, Wyoming 
  • Grand Junction, Colorado 
  • Farmington, New Mexico 
  • Burley, Idaho 
  • Eugene, Oregon 
  • Elko, Nevada 
  • Yorba Linda, California 
  • Smithfield, Utah

and

  • Oslo, Norway 
  • Brussels, Belgium 
  • Vienna, Austria 
  • Kumasi, Ghana 
  • Beira, Mozambique 
  • Cape Town, South Africa 
  • Singapore, Republic of Singapore 
  • Belo Horizonte, Brazil 
  • Cali, Colombia 
  • Querétaro, Mexico 
  • Torreón, Mexico 

Casper, Wyoming

One in every nine residents of Wyoming, or approximately 68,000 people, claim membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This will be the state’s second temple; the Star Valley Wyoming Temple was dedicated in 2016. Wyoming has a significant place in the history of the Church because pioneers traveled across this state in their westward migration to Utah, primarily from the 1840s to the 1860s. Casper is located in east central Wyoming.

