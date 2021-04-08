Former WRIR Tribal Judge Disbarred from law practice

The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday disbarring Arapahoe attorney Terri V. Smith from the practice of law. The order of disbarment stemmed from a 2019 felony drug arrest which ended with Smith pleading guilty to two felonies and being sentenced to six months in prison, to be followed by six months of home confinement, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Smith stipulated to the disbarment, which was presented to the Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR). In approving the BPR’s recommendation for an order of disbarment, the Wyoming Supreme Court ordered Smith to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.

Smith was the former Chief Judge of the Shoshone and Arapaho Tribal Court at Fort Washakie. She resigned after the drug charges were filed and her pleading guilty.

Read the order of Disbarment and other documents related to her case at the link below:

Order of Disbarment