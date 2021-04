Staying dry and cool across the area today. A cold front will bring increased wind gusts across the southern zones while increasing chances of snow across the north. Drying out for the start of the weekend before another cold front Saturday.

Today’s highs will be in the mid to high 60s for Shoshoni and the southern bighorn basin with high 50s to low 60s for Lander, Jeffrey City and Riverton with a high near 49 at Dubois.