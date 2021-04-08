Bridge Rehab project starts Monday No. of Shoshoni

Five bridges are slated for repairs and other work as part of a $1.95 million northwest Wyoming bridge rehabilitation project this year. Prime contractor Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne plans to begin repairs and other work April 12 on the Badwater Creek bridge (milepost 102.71), 2.5 miles north of Shoshoni on US20/WY789.

“There will be a 14-foot width restriction in place starting April 12 on the Badwater Creek bridge,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis. “Traffic will be restricted to a single lane, and movements across the bridge will be controlled by traffic signals. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.”Repairs include grading, asphalt paving, bridge rehabilitation, guardrail and other work.

About June 1, the contractor is scheduled to begin repairs and other work on the BNSF Railway bridge on US20/WY789 (milepost 102.88), about 2.6 miles north of Shoshoni on US20/WY789. The same 14-foot width restriction and single-lane traffic movements will be in place during the BNSF bridge work.

A repair schedule is not available yet for work on the US14A bridge over the Sidon Canal in Big Horn County (milepost 36.46), about 2 miles west of Byron; the US26 Big Dry Creek bridge in Fremont County (milepost 79.61), about 23.1 miles east of Dubois; and the US16/20 Slick Creek bridge in Washakie County (milepost 168.82), about 3 miles north of Worland.