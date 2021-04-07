Panel on Foundation of America’s Judicial System planned on WyomingPBS

WyomingPBS, with the support of several regional professional legal associations and law schools, will host a panel discussion to provide an overview of the foundation of our judicial system based upon the Rule of Law envisioned in the Declaration of Independence and adopted in the U. S. Constitution.



The panel “A Nation of Laws – A Fair and Impartial Judicial Branch” will be conducted via Zoom and live-streamed on the WyomingPBS YouTube Channel and Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. The panel discussion can be viewed at WyomingPBS.org/justice



Participating in the panel from Montana will be The Honorable Donald W. Molloy, United States District Court Judge; The Honorable Susan Watters, United States District Court Judge; and Bob Carlson, past president of the American Bar Association. Participating from Wyoming will be The Honorable Alan B. Johnson, United States District Court Judge; The Honorable Nancy Freudenthal, United States District Court Judge; and The Honorable Marilyn Kite, Wyoming Supreme Court Justice (Ret.). The panel will be moderated by Craig Blumenshine, senior public affairs producer from WyomingPBS. Greg Munro, Attorney At Law (Missoula, Montana) and John Vincent, Attorney At Law (Riverton, Wyoming) have provided assistance with the panel’s organization.



With the judicial branch related to many topics in the news including elections, supreme court nominations, criminal trials, and even American’s trust in the judicial system, the goal of the program is to provide a history of the judicial branch from what the framers of the Constitution had in mind to today and how judges depend on our government’s executive branch to enforce court decisions.



“Courts make decisions every day on what happened, and what should be done about it. And, judges have a tremendous responsibility to make sure all parties are treated equally, fairly, and peacefully under the law to determine what outcomes and punishments should be,” panel moderator Craig Blumenshine said. “We hope to provide a more in-depth understanding of the judicial branch, and we have outstanding panelists who will help guide the discussion.”



There is no charge or requirement to register to view the event, and viewers of the live panel discussion will be able to submit questions that may be considered by the panel.