Breaking News

Governor took action Tuesday on 32 Legislative bills, vetoing one

News
Article Updated: April 7, 2021
Comments Off on Governor took action Tuesday on 32 Legislative bills, vetoing one
The Wyoming State Capitol Dome. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Governor Mark Gordon took action on 34 bills on Tuesday, April 6. The Governor signed the following bills into law:

The Governor vetoed the following bill:

SF0114SEA0054State land leases.

A letter explaining the Governor’s veto of SF 114 can be found here.

The Governor exercised his line-item veto authority on the following bill:

HB0121HEA0073State funded capital construction.

A letter explaining the Governor’s line-item vetoes of HB 121 can be found here.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session as well as the Governor’s letters can be found on the Governor’s website. 

Post navigation

Posted in: