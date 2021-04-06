Road Sign Vandalism, County Road Conditions discussed at Commissioners Meeting

Fremont County Government’s Transportation Supervisor, Billy Meeks, told the county commissioner this morning that another countywide problem has risen to the surface. He said county road and traffic control signs are being vandalized, cut down and destroyed. “Our signs are getting hit again, from all over the county and not just in one area,” Meeks said. “It’s hitting our budget hard.” He said he did not know why the recent surge in vandalism was occurring.

Meeks also said his phone has been ringing off the hook with complaints on the condition of county roads after the last several storms. He told the board that each blade operator can work about 2.5 to 3 miles of road each day, noting that multiple passes are required to blade each side of the road, address the road edges and smooth the roads. He said each blade operator has a responsibility for some 60 miles of roads and that it takes time to get to all of them. He asked county residents to be patient.

On that matter, Meeks said the county had received a grant from the Federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, CMAQ, for about 10 county roads that qualified for the funds. “These funds have to be spent on these roads only, and not into the general road maintenance fund,” he said. He identified two roads in the Lysite area, South Pass, Pick Axe, Union Pass, Bridger Creek and several sections of Badwater Road, among several others, where the funds will be dedicated to improve air quality and reduce traffic congestion.