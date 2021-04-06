Jul 7, 1936 – Apr 4, 2021

A Memorial service for Lyda Mae (Powers) Garland, 84, will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Matt White of the Pavillion Community Methodist Church officiating. Memorials may be made to the Pavillion Community Methodist Church in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main, Riverton, WY 82501.

Lyda passed away on the holiest of days, Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 7, 1936 in Palma, Kentucky, daughter of Andrew D. and Helen E. (Coursey) Powers. Lyda grew up and attended schools there in Palma, KY.

On July 10, 1956, Lyda married Bill Garland in Paducah, KY. Soon after, the couple left Kentucky due to Bill’s service in the Army. Bill and Lyda moved frequently from then on due to Bill’s Corporate job. In 1975, Bill’s work brought them to Wyoming, where they remained. Lyda began a career as an office manager for State Farm in Green River for 10 years, as well as, in Lander for around 12 years. When Bill and Lyda retired to Pavillion, they began building the family farm and ranch, Ring Tail R Cattle Co, LLC. Her hard work and thumb on the finances ensured its growth and success.

When Lyda was busy raising her three kids, she enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, sewing and was an avid reader. Mrs. Garland was an active member and served as the Treasurer of the Pavillion Community Methodist Church. Lyda had a knack of turning each new house into a home. Lyda was well known for her flowers and able to grow trees and gardens where things shouldn’t grow. Each place they lived was blessed by Lyda’s personal touch. Lyda was the definitely the Matriarch of the family and her holiday family dinners were an event to attend. Family was the center of her world and she welcomed everyone into her family with open arms.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Garland of Riverton, WY; daughters, Debbie (Mark) Mosier of Sargent, NE and Laura (Jon) Walker of Lander, WY; son, Steve (Jennie Lou) Garland of Jeffrey City, WY; sister, Doris (Powers) Stanley of Moreland, GA; brother in law Reverend Gary (Nancy) Garland; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kari, Ryan, Jamie, Amanda, Jessica, Cooper, and Mattie; Plus 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

