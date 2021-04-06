Indoor Air Purification work completed at CWC’s campus

Central Wyoming College has announced it has installed AtmosAir Solutions bi-polar ionization (BPI) indoor air purification technology to provide increased protection for community members, students, teachers, and staff.

The BPI technology has been installed in most campus buildings, including classrooms, the library, tutor lab, health science spaces, athletic facilities, and the Robert A. Peck Center. LONG Building Technologies of Cody worked closely with CWC Maintenance Supervisor, Robert Gonzalez, to get this and other work done in an incredibly busy year.

AtmosAir’s BPI technology, added to campus building heating & air conditioning (HVAC) systems, helps reduce viruses, germs, toxic mold, bacteria, dust particles, airborne contaminants, and odors in buildings in over 7,500 locations in the US and globally.

“I am especially pleased that the system will include an air monitoring system that will permit us to accurately track and monitor indoor air quality in our major campus buildings,” director of physical plant Wayne Robinson said.

In addition to installing the Atmosair System, LONG Building Technologies worked with CWC Maintenance Supervisor Robert Gonzalez during the past year to make sure that the existing systems were working correctly.

AtmosAir’s BPI technology is also highly effective in minimizing the spread of coronavirus in the air and on surfaces. Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world’s preeminent laboratories for testing sanitizing products registered by the EPA and FDA, confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92 percent in a contained space within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir’s BPI technology.

“We’re very pleased that Central Wyoming College has added our technology to their most utilized buildings on campus,” said Steve Levine, president and CEO of AtmosAir solutions. “Safety and wellness are key to reopening colleges all over the country. Central Wyoming College students, teachers, and staff can have confidence that their indoor air quality has been improved in classrooms, instructional and athletic facilities. Our technology will add an extra layer of protection and security for everyone on campus.”