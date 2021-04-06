Breaking News

Elevation makes a difference for snowfall totals

News
Article Updated: April 6, 2021
Comments Off on Elevation makes a difference for snowfall totals
2020 Snowfall in Lander. Wyotoday.com photo by Kirk Baxter

Many times in the spring and fall, a small change in elevation can make a big difference in accumulation of snow. Below is an example along Highway 26 to the west of Riverton Tuesday morning according to the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton.

Post navigation

Posted in: