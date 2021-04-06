Breaking News

Denver to host MLB’s All-Star game

April 6, 2021
Coors Field was sold out for the Rockies home opener vs Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday afternoon in Denver. Colorado Rockies Photo

The New York Times and ESPN are both reporting Tuesday morning that Major League Baseball has chosen Coors Field in Denver as the home for its 2021 All-Star Game. Coors Field is the home stadium for the Colorado Rockies, which last hosted in the all-star game in 1999. The all star classic was pulled from Atlanta because of a restrictive Georgia voting law.

