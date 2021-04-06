Denver to host MLB’s All-Star game

The New York Times and ESPN are both reporting Tuesday morning that Major League Baseball has chosen Coors Field in Denver as the home for its 2021 All-Star Game. Coors Field is the home stadium for the Colorado Rockies, which last hosted in the all-star game in 1999. The all star classic was pulled from Atlanta because of a restrictive Georgia voting law.
