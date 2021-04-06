Breaking News

Artwalk Kick-off event coming April 16 in Riverton

Article Updated: April 6, 2021
The New Lehman Studio Riverton will be hosting the kickoff for Riverton's Artwalk on April 16.. Google Photo

Join the Brown Sugar Coffee Registry for the 2021 Artwalk Kickstart at the new Lehman Studio in Riverton. Come meet the new owners, grab a free drink and finger food and chat with your fellow art lovers.

The event is set Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5 PM MDT to 8 PM MDT at
210 W Main St.

Featured Artists are:

• Ken Stoecklin, Master photographer, Master Artist – Ken has been Internationally awarded and has photographed world wide. He has owned and operated Studios and Galleries both in Casper, Wy. and Denver, Co., and

• Lonnie Slack Professor of Photography at CWC – Lonnie has owned a Studio in nearby Lander and has many Photographic accomplishments including working for the Associated Press as well as Kodak.

