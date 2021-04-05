Highway Striping Crews beginning work; Drivers asked to slow down

Wyoming Department of Transportation striping crews are preparing to begin striping highways in central and northwest Wyoming, and crews are asking for help from drivers this spring and summer.

“We really need people to give us a brake. Spring striping is centerline striping, which is a 15 mph process,” said WYDOT rural striping foreman Dan Hahn of Lander. “Please slow down for safety’s sake.”

WYDOT’s urban striping crew starts its spring striping in April and early May, and WYDOT’s rural crew launches its spring/summer striping season during this time. All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

Hahn offers tips for drivers and citizens who encounter WYDOT striping crews:

• Decrease speed (the law requires it);

• Be cautious as you enter the striping work zone;– Spring highway striping is centerline striping which is a 15 mph process;

• Yellow paint may be wet;

• Use caution when passing and only do so when it’s safe and legal;

• Pay attention to the 3 digital signs on the striping vehicles;– Don’t forget about Wyoming’s Move Over Law; drivers must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit on 2-lane highways (or move over at reduced speeds on multi-lane highways) when approaching WYDOT vehicles/workers with flashing yellow lights.