Wyoming Football begins Practice on Tuesday

It’s been awhile, but the Cowboy football team finally has an opportunity to go through spring training. The Pokes get back at it on Tuesday for 15 days of drills. The Pokes welcome back 22 starters from last year’s team, 10 on offense and all 11 on defense. The Cowboys will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through the training period. Those workouts are closed to the public. The Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, and will be open to the public.