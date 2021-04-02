UW Golfers Hosting 18th Wyoming Cowboy Classic

The Wyoming Cowboy golf team will be hosting the 18th edition of the Wyoming Cowboy Classic next Monday and Tuesday, April 5-6. The tournament will be played at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz.

Wyoming began the Cowboy Classic back in 2003 and hosted the tournament for 17 consecutive years before it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s field will include 23 of the nation’s top collegiate teams.

Notes on This Year’s Cowboy Classic Tournament Field

• Wyoming will be one of five teams from the Mountain West Conference competing in the field (Air Force, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming).

• A total of four Pac-12 teams will be in the tournament (Colorado, Oregon, Stanford and UCLA).

• This year’s field will include four teams that have captured previous Cowboy Classic team titles. Those four schools are: UCLA (Team Champion in 2004 and 2019); UC Davis (2007, 2008, 2009); Colorado (2016); and UC Santa Barbara (2017).

• In addition to the nine combined teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12, the other 14 teams include: Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Grand Canyon, Idaho, Loyola Marymount, Northern Colorado, San Diego, Southern Utah, TCU, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, Utah Valley and Weber State.

• The tournament field will feature six teams ranked among the Top 75 teams in the country (out of 285 NCAA Division I men’s golf programs).

