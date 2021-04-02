Breaking News

Third most passengers in 10 years boarded Riverton flights in March

Article Updated: April 2, 2021
Passenger boardings at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in March was the third highest in the past decade. Above, passengers board the afternoon flight to Denver on April 1st. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over.

Spring Break travel has boosted the number of passengers flying out of Riverton.

Boardings on the SkyWest/United Express flights from Central Wyoming Regional Airport have now reached a level not seen since the airline began serving Riverton 12 months ago. In March, the airline boarded 993 revenue passengers, the most since February of 2020.

One not look further than the parking lots adjacent to the terminal to see the increase in travelers. For the first time in recent memory, both the main lot and the overflow parking lot were full this week.

In fact, the 993 boardings during March were the most for the month since 2012 and the third highest in the past 10 years.

The overflow parking lot at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton was full this week. PCWRA photo by Paul Griffin.

