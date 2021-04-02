Third most passengers in 10 years boarded Riverton flights in March

Spring Break travel has boosted the number of passengers flying out of Riverton.

Boardings on the SkyWest/United Express flights from Central Wyoming Regional Airport have now reached a level not seen since the airline began serving Riverton 12 months ago. In March, the airline boarded 993 revenue passengers, the most since February of 2020.

Advertisement

One not look further than the parking lots adjacent to the terminal to see the increase in travelers. For the first time in recent memory, both the main lot and the overflow parking lot were full this week.

Advertisement

In fact, the 993 boardings during March were the most for the month since 2012 and the third highest in the past 10 years.