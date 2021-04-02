Breaking News

Record high temperatures possible this weekend

Article Updated: April 2, 2021
Blue Sky, warm temperatures. Image by R H from Pixabay

Warmer air moves into the Cowboy State through the weekend bringing above normal temperatures. There is a good possibility of record breaking temperatures. Here is a sampling of some possible record Highs for the weekend.

