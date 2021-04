The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported yesterday the number of positive Covid-19 infections at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton had fallen from 16 to 4 in the latest reporting period. The WHF cases are the only current cases in the state corrections system.

All of the positive inmate cases in the Department of Corrections are monitored and managed by the DOC and its health care provider, Corizon Health, Inc. in accordance with CDC guidelines.