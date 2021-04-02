Farson man indicted today on Multiple counts of tax evasion

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that SEAN D. THOMAS, age 49, of Farson, Wyoming, was indicted on April 2, 2021, under U.S. District Court Docket Number 21-CR-45-NDF, charged with multiple counts of tax evasion and failure to file federal income tax returns. Thomas had his initial appearance today via video conference before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Honorable Mark L. Carman.

According to the charges outlined in the indictment, it is alleged that between June 2014 through at least 2018, Thomas was employed and filed a Form W-4 falsely claiming withholding allowances which caused his employer to not withhold federal income taxes from Thomas’ wages. Thomas then failed to file an Internal Revenue Service Form 1040 tax return reporting his income for each of the years alleged in the indictment.

Each count of tax evasion carries a penalty of up to 5 years, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Each count of failure to file tax returns carries a penalty of up to 1 year in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $100,000. Thomas is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on April 8, 2021, in front of Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin. A jury trial will be scheduled at the arraignment.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eric Heimann.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.