Neighboring School District recognized for serving under-served students

Teton County School District is being recognized by the National School Boards Association (NSBA) for its success providing hands-on enrichment opportunities to their historically underserved students.

In 2016, Teton County School District recognized that staff needed more structured professional development time that was independent from the end of school days, while limiting the amount of instruction time missed by students. “Community + Recreation = Enrich Student’s Time” or CREST was the answer. It offers children the opportunity to learn from professionals and local community partners and participate in project-based learning on in- service days.

The district expanded CREST opportunities to every Friday during the pandemic so students can engage in enriching activities at school while the community continues to provide access to unique programs. The district also added explicit instructional time to these expanded Friday CREST days so that students could engage in synchronous and asynchronous learning sessions. The CREST program is designed to support families whose parents need to work and yet want engaging opportunities for their children.

The success of the CREST program is evident in the number of student participants each week, the support of community providers who are committed to engaging activities, the increase in remote learning objectives completed, and supervised children who are in a safe, healthy, and caring environment.

The NSBA Magna Awards honor districts across the country for programs that break down barriers for underserved students.

