Much warmer for many today with a good deal of sunshine. Low humidity and breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to Natrona, southeastern Fremont and southern Johnson Counties this afternoon.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s in the Big Horn and Wind River Basins with a high of 57 at Dubois. Tonight’s lows across both basins in the low 30s with 28 at Dubois.