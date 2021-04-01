Khristee Ann Powell, 45, of Riverton passed away March 27, 2021 at Sage West Healthcare. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Community Entry Services, time will be announced.

Khristee was born on February 8, 1976 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Dick E. and Leslie (Ball) Powell Jr.

She grew up in Green River, WY and moved to Riverton when she was 21 also attending C-V Ranches from 1981 to 1994 in Wilson, WY. She enjoyed listening to music, camping, spending time with family and friends, attending CES events and swimming.

Khristee is survived by her parents Leslie and Rod Plenge, sister: Shannon Mares and husband David, nephews: Gavin and Jayvin Mares, niece: Giana Mares and uncle: Larry Ball; and numerous aunts and cousins.

Preceded in death by her father Dick Powell, grandparents: James and Gloria Ball, Rich Powell, Grace Record and aunt Lynne Burrola.