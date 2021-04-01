Breaking News

Fire Weather Elevated Thursday afternoon

April 1, 2021
A grass and brush fire on top of Beaver Rim last year. Wyotoday.com photo by Brady Beers.

A combination of low humidity and a gusty southwest breeze will bring elevated fire weather to portions of central Wyoming this afternoon according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged in these areas this afternoon.

