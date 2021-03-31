Oct 7, 1935 – Mar 28, 2021

William “Buddy” Oldman, 85, of St. Stephens passed away at his home on Sunday, March 28, 2021. A wake will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 85 Johnstown Spur, Kinnear, WY starting at 5:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 2, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery. The family recommends wearing mask and social distancing.

William Patrick Oldman was born on October 7, 1935 in Arapahoe, WY to Jason “Barney” Oldman and Virginia Duran Oldman. He was given the Arapaho name of Rising Star. He grew up in the St. Stephen’s and Arapahoe area and attended school there.

He was baptized into the Catholic faith. He had a strong faith in his Northern Arapaho Ways, Sundance, and the Native American Church.

William served in the U. S. Airforce.

In March of 1960 he married Louise Blake in Lander, WY. They raised their family in the St. Stephen’s and Arapahoe area. She preceded him in death.

William enjoyed going to the casino, Country Music, getting ice cream from town, playing guitar, listening to Native American Church music, and listening to Pow Wow and Sundance songs. Wholeheartedly Buddy enjoyed being surrounded by his grandbabies and great grandbabies. He was a true Family Man.

He is survived by his son, Donald Oldman; daughters, Ruth (Leonard Jr.) Moss and Donna (Merle) Norah; special niece, Cheryl (Myron) Littlebird and her children, Carrie, Joey, Glenda, and Jolee Littlebird; spiritual leaders, George Moss and Richard Willow; brothers, Daniel Oldman, Jr. and Leonard Moss, Sr.; sisters, Nora Pauline (John) C’Hair, Noreen Vigil, and Darlene Hanway; grandchildren, Robert (Darcy) Oldman, Derrick (Misty) Oldman, Angel (Orrin) Gardner, Shanoah Gardner, Anastasia Nikki Norse, Jared Matthew Maldonaldo, Megan and Daniel Oldman, Donelle and Mitchell Warren, Kathy and Shelia Moss, and Lil Reland Littleshield; great grandchildren, Alei, Casey, Sumner, Kaylie, Gabe, Andrew, Jurnee, Michalle, James, Daniel Jr., Jasper, Kaycee, Blane Howell, and Honey. Through all of Buddy’s brothers and sisters, he is survived by so many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. His gentle heart took all of them in unconditionally.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jason “Barney” Oldman and Virginia Duran Oldman; brothers, Frankie Oldman, Lawrence “Larry” (Maria) Oldman, Raymond “Buster” Oldman, Paul Joe Hanway, Ernest Hanway, Jr., Delmar Duran, Sr., Johnny Duran, John Oldman James Oldman, Dewey Oldman, Stuart (Doris) Oldman, Benjamin Oldman; Lil Joe Duran, Dan Brown, Floyd Antelope, Darrell Hanway, Joseph (Myrtle) Oldman, David Oldman, Alfred Duran, John Oldman, and Charlie Bullwhite Manderson; sisters, Viola (Royal) Oldman-Wanstall, Theresa Hanway, Theresa (Juan) Roman, Genivieve Whiteplume, Estelle Duran, Joann Duran, Joyce Duran, Betty Jean Oldman-Antelope, Patty Hanway, Marry (Jack) Duran Herrera, Lucille Willow,Sophie Oldman-Lavevour, and Alice Moss

The family would like to express their sincere heartfelt appreciation to Richard Willow and George Moss for their gift of prayers through our ceremonial ways. And also appreciation to Wind River Hospice Program, Riverton Senior Center – Marilyn, Linda at the Pit Stop, and Martin Spoonhunter for making his burial cross. Thank You.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

