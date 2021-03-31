1997 – 2021

Hadly Gary McCormick, 23, passed away early Friday morning, March 26, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident while traveling to a college rodeo in Garden City, KS.

Hadly was born on Sept 5, 1997 in Scottsbluff, NE to Cameron and Katherine (Premus) McCormick. Hadly started school in Haig where he attended K-2nd grade. He then went to Mitchell Public Schools and graduated with the class of 2016. Hadly then went on to Central Wyoming College, in Riverton, WY, where he was a member of the Rodeo Team, after two years in Riverton Hadly transferred to Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, OK and continued on the rodeo team.

Hadly competed in tie down, team roping and steer wrestling. Hadly was a 5-year member of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. He also received multiple awards from both colleges including Deans List and Presidents list. Hadly was a member of the Beta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma. Hadly was set to graduate college in May with a degree in secondary education as an Ag teacher. He was doing his student teaching in Stratford, TX.

Hadly was born a true cowboy and had a heart of gold. Everyone who knew him, loved him. Hadly rode to heaven’s gate with his beloved horse Buck, who passed away with him. Hadly is survived by his parents Cameron and Katherine McCormick of Scottsbluff, brother Hagen McCormick sister-in-law Caitlin McCormick of Mitchell, Niece & nephew Alaina & Cian McCormick of Mitchell, Grandparents Gary & Jean Premus of Gering, Aunt & Uncle Jeannell & Dan Scott, cousins Dadra & Joseph Scott of Ft. Pierre, SD, Uncle and Aunt James & Belinda Premus, cousins Jacob & Denton of McGrew, NE, Uncle and Aunt, Lance & Katie Premus of Omaha, NE, Uncle and Aunt Robert and Tara McCormick, cousin Hunter McCormick of Scottsbluff, NE, Uncle & Aunt, Dana & Wendi McCormick, cousins Maddi and Family, Jacqui, and Mallory McCormick of Mitchell, NE, Megan Strawder and Family of Mitchell, NE, and Jessie Harris and Family of Harrison, NE; The Cross Family; his very special lady Kassie Kautzman of Walcott, ND.

Hadly was preceded in death by grandparents, MaryAnn and Cranston McCormick of Harrison, NE and then later of Scottsbluff, NE and Aunt Donna Coffee of Harrison, NE.

Funeral services for Hadly will be Monday April 5th, 2021 at 10:00AM, at the Goshen County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Torrington, WY with Pastor Ben Cross officiating. Speakers will be Jim Wakefield, Paul Tierney and Shon Whetham. Interment will follow at the Hull Cemetery in Banner County. Western Attire is requested. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Sunday evening at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. The casket will be closed at the Funeral.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hadly McCormick Memorial c/o Platte Valley Bank 1212 Circle Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 or the Panhandle State Foundation, PO Box 430, Goodwell, OK 73939 for the Bullock/McCormick Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com