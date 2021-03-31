DCI to investigate WHP arrest of fleeing motorist

On March 29, 2021, around 6:32 a.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) received a complaint of a possible drunk driver on Interstate 25 south of Douglas, Wyoming. WHP Troopers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop.

The driver fled south on Interstate 25 and entered the opposite lanes of travel in an attempt to elude law enforcement. The driver continued south before fleeing east on Highway 26. Around Dwyer Road, the driver attempted to evade law enforcement by driving through fields south of Highway 26. Several miles south of Highway 26, the driver exited his vehicle and fled on foot after becoming stuck in the mud. A trooper on foot in the area attempted to stop the driver, and a struggle ensued. While engaged with the driver to affect an arrest, the driver tried to disarm the trooper but was unsuccessful. The driver was taken into custody a short time later once other units arrived to assist the trooper.

Due to this incident’s nature, the Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to assist with this investigation. As with standard practice, the troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

The Wheatland Police Department and Platte County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol in the event.