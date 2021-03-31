Community College Budgets Given boost in Supplemental State Budget

The Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday completed work on the state’s supplemental budget with a compromise bill being passed out of both chambers. Instead of cutting the higher education budget, lawmakers gave the state’s Community Colleges and the University of Wyoming an additional appropriation of $8-million each.

Central Wyoming College President Dr. Brad Tyndall said he was grateful for the funding the colleges received. “I appreciate that our legislators are seeing the budget difficulties we are facing. I’m grateful for this one-time funding. Hopefully, if the economy keeps improving we can get some more sustainable, on-going funding.”

The final supplemental budget reportedly reduces the state’s general fund budget by some $430 million, down from the $446-million the Joint Appropriations Committee had recommended