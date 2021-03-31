BLM opens public comment on wild horse gather in Great Divide Basin, other areas

To help healthy wild horse herds continue to thrive on healthy rangelands, the BLM has prepared an environmental assessment and opened a 30-day public comment period on a proposed wild horse gather on the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, Great Divide Basin, White Mountain, and Little Colorado Herd Management Areas.

The environmental assessment proposes the removal of approximately 3,500 horses across the five Herd Management Areas (HMAs). Non-permanent fertility control treatments would also be implemented across the HMAs. The BLM also analyzed a no action alternative and three additional action alternatives that include a variety of other fertility control methods.

The appropriate management level (AML), which is the point the wild horse population is consistent with the rangeland’s capacity to support the herds is between 1,550-2,165 horses. The BLM estimates that there are approximately 5,105 wild horses within the five HMAs.

Public input is valuable during any analysis and the public is invited to review the EA and provide public comments on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1501993/510.

All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask that your identifying information be withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.