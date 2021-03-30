Peak wind gusts reported topped out over 90 mph

High winds were predicted, and high winds occurred in advance of a cold front that breezed through the area on Monday. At the Casper airport, a wind gust of 90 mph broke the old record gust of 81 mph set in 2008. Records at the airport date back to 1948.

Fremont County’s highest wind gust was reported at Red Canyon south of Lander where a gust of 91 mph was recorded. The Worland airport had a gust of 74 mph while eight miles west of South Pass City the peak gust was 72, Muddy Gap reported their top wind speed at 72, Lander’s Hunt Field airport’s peak gust was 64 mph, Fort Washakie and Thermopolis reported a top wind gust of 61mph and at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton the top wind speed recorded was 60 mph.