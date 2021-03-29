Six new infections of Covid19 reported over weekend

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting today that six new infections of the Covid-19 virus were confirmed in Fremont County over the weekend, making the total number of local active cases at 50. There is one active case in Hot Springs County and none in Washakie County.

The number of those vaccinated continues to rise. In Fremont County 8,109 first shots have been administered and 6,444 second shots have been given.

In Hot Springs County, 1,194 first shots and 906 second shots have been administered and in Washakie County 1,888 first shots have been given along with 1,430 second shots.