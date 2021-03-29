Last Two Health Orders being updated: Schools to remain masked up

The two remaining statewide public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic are being updated with minor changes as the COVID 19 pandemic continues, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

“We continue to see stable case numbers in most places along with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “Because COVID-19 is still around and our vaccine campaign is ongoing we need to continue with some precautions in our orders, especially related to schools and large events.”

More than 162,000 individuals in Wyoming have so far received at least their first dose of vaccine when state and special federal counts are combined.

Mask use requirements related to educational institutions are remaining in the statewide orders. However, room capacity limitations in those settings are being removed. Physical distancing remains in the orders. Guidance from WDH for K-12 schools regarding physical distancing while wearing masks has been updated to be more consistent with recently changed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With a continuation of order #2, indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with certain face mask protocols for large indoor events.

WDH recommends the continued use of face masks in indoor public places and when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household.

The updated orders, which go into effect April 1 and will remain through April 15, can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-orders-and-guidance/.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

Wyoming offers free at-home COVID-19 testing. More information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-at-home-testing/.