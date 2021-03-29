Kelly Lee O’Neal, 56, passed away March 23, 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK. Evening service and wakewill be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM at the family home, 364 Old Wind River Hwy,Fort Washakie. Traditional Indian Services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM withburial to follow at the O’Neal Family Cemetery.
Breaking News
-
Records kept by Vital Statistics Services (VSS), which is part of the Wyoming Department of…
-
Kelly Lee O'Neal, 56, passed away March 23, 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK. Evening service…
-
The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting today that six new infections of the Covid-19…
-
The two remaining statewide public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic are being updated…
-
There is a high wind warning in place today for the Wind River Basin and…
-
This word of caution today from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton: Fasten…
-
Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission will celebrate “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” with…
-
As the number of COVID-19 inpatients decrease at SageWest and the state continues to lift…
-
Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of: Brian Bell, Virginia "Ginny" Lee Weber,…
-
Aug 26, 1971 - Mar 17, 2021 Brian Bell, 49, of Arapahoe passed away in…