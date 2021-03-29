Breaking News

Kelly Lee O’Neal, 56, passed away March 23, 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK.  Evening service and wakewill be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM at the family home, 364 Old Wind River Hwy,Fort Washakie.  Traditional Indian Services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM withburial to follow at the O’Neal Family Cemetery.

