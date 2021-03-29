High Wind Warning Monday

This word of caution today from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton: Fasten down your trash cans, toupees and small, furry animals today. Strong to high winds have already developed for several locations this morning. Winds will continue to increase this morning, as a strong cold front begins to move over northwestern Wyoming this morning.

Expect strong winds to continue after the cold front moves through the area, through the rest of the day. Winds will remain gusty this evening, slowly decreasing late tonight. There will be a brief chance for precipitation along the front, with the best chances over the far west. Any snow accumulation will be minimal. Use extreme caution if you are driving a high profile vehicle as there is an elevated risk for a blow-over.

Isolated snow showers possible East of the Divide. Brisk and cool Tuesday.

Peak wind gusts of 61 mph are expected in Lander, 59 mph in Riverton, 58 at Jeffrey City, 56 at Dubois, 45 at Worland and 40 at Thermopolis.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the low 50s for the Southern Bighorn Basin, the upper 40s for the Wind River Basin and 35 at Dubois.