Cat 1 Hurricane Force Wind already noted on South Pass

Article Updated: March 29, 2021
A Wind sock during high winds on Red Canyon South of Lander. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

There is a high wind warning in place today for the Wind River Basin and already very high winds have arrived. According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton, along Highway 28 across the Southern Wind River Mountains through South Pass, winds have gusted to 91 mph over the past hour. That’s a Category I hurricane force wind. A wind gust of 59 mph was reported at the Lander airport around midnight.

