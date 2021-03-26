Visiting Restrictions Eased at Lander/Riverton Hospitals

As the number of COVID-19 inpatients decrease at SageWest and the state continues to lift restrictions, SageWest Health Care is relaxing visitor restrictions.

Patients who are COVID-19 negative; may have two well visitors (12 years of age accompanied by an adult, or older) per day between the hours of 9am and 4:30pm. Emergency department patients may have one visitor accompany the patient in his/her room. Additional visitors for emergency department patients, may be permitted at the discretion of the emergency department staff.

Advertisement

Patients who are COVID-19 positive or have a COVID-19 test pending, may not have visitors. Exceptions include pediatric patients (under the age of 18, parent/guardian), patients with special needs, obstetric (OB) patients, surgical patients and patients who are receiving end of life care (one visitor at a time, the nursing supervisor will facilitate one at a time visitation.

“We understand that these visitor restrictions have been challenging for patients and their families, but our first priority has been to keep our patients and our frontline healthcare workers safe from this illness,” said Kathleen Hirsch-Lanute, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of SageWest Health Care. “As we welcome visitors back into our facilities, we must remain vigilant with all of our safety protocols to ensure we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Advertisement

SageWest Health Care continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for an elevated temperature and symptoms of COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. All visitors must be well and will be required to wear a mask while in the facility and are encouraged to stay in the patient’s room during their visit. During weekdays visitors should enter through the main entrance, on weekends visitors should enter through the emergency department entrance.

For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit SageWestHealthCare.com