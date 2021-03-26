UW Soccer wins National Coaches Academic Award

The University of Wyoming soccer program was awarded the College Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA) in recognition of exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year, the organization announced.



It is the 11th time Wyoming has earned the academic honor, and the eighth-consecutive year. The Cowgirls earned a composite GPA of 3.52 during the 2019-20 academic year, and have earned above a 3.00 GPA every season under head coach Pete Cuadrado.



A total of 942 college teams (357 men, 585 women) earned the Team Academic Award, including 203 schools who had both their men’s and women’s programs among the recipients. United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full school year.



College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point of average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the for the 2019-20 academic year.



Wyoming will close out its home season next weekend with two matches. They will host the Colorado College Tigers, on Friday, March 26, and the Air Force Falcons, on Sunday, March 28. Both matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. MT at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.