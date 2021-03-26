Town Clerk’s Trial set in July on Felony Aggregate Theft

The former Town Clerk of Pavillion had her arraignment Wednesday in Ninth District Court and pleaded not-guilty to a felony aggregate charge, according to Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun.

Rebecca Milleson, also known as Rebecca Hatcher, was charged with taking $34,399.67 from the Towns bank account via 11 separate checks made out to herself between August 2020 and January 2021. The money was paid back in full at the end of January.

If convicted, the charge could result in a fine of no more than $10,000 and a prison sentence of not more than 10 years.

A trial has been set In Lander for July of this summer.