Teton Park Road in GTNP opening Saturday to non-motorized travel

The Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge is cleared of snow and open to non-motorized recreational uses such as walking, bicycling, and rollerblading beginning Saturday, March 27. Please use caution, as snow and ice may persist on some sections of the roadway creating slick conditions.

Recreationists should also be alert for park vehicles that periodically travel this roadway for administrative purposes as spring opening operations continue. Road crews may be clearing auxiliary roads and wayside areas, and visitors are cautioned to keep a safe distance from rotary plows and other heavy equipment.

Advertisement

Restrooms are located at the Taggart Trailhead, Cottonwood Picnic Area and Signal Mountain Lodge. Dogs are permitted on the Teton Park Road. Dog owners are required to use a leash no longer than six feet in length and are required to clean up after their dogs. Waste disposal bag stations are located at each end of the road.

Advertisement

This 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road will open to public motor vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Moose-Wilson Road, Antelope Flats Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road remain closed to vehicle use. All park visitors should respect road closures and look for signs posted near the road regarding any recreational use or access. For information on park roads call 307.739.3682 or visit www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/roads.htm.

The paved multi-use pathways in the park are open whenever they are predominately free of snow and ice. Use of the pathway in the park is prohibited from ½ hour after sunset to ½ hour before sunrise. Pets are not permitted on the pathway. The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will open Saturday, May 1. It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.