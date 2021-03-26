May 19, 1946 – Mar 20, 2021

Traditional Native American services for Paul Joseph Hanway, 74 will start with the wake to be held on the evening of Wednesday, March 24th at the Hanway Residence, 1562, 17 Mile Road, The funeral will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Fremont Center. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Mr. Hanway passed away on March 20, 2021 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Paul Joe Hanway was born May 19, 1946 in Arapahoe, Wyoming born in a tent to Ernest Carl Hanway and Nellie Catherine Duran; he was the seventh out of eleven children and was a lifelong resident Arapahoe, Wyoming. He is part of the Wolf Elkins and Friday Clan. Starting with his military service Mr. Hanway went out into the world exploring and meeting new people, always staying connected to his family. Mr. Hanway started his married life in the Pacific Northwest with his first wife Lottie McCraggie of Nespelem, Washington together they had Catherine Bernadette and Edward “Eddie” Hanway. He then married Deborah Stiffarm of Seattle, Washington and had three more children: Idella, Josephine, and Leon Hanway. He loved his children and always stayed in contact with them, the last count he had 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Later, he married Angela Spoonhunter of Arapahoe, WY where they settled and raised grandchildren together.

Mr. Hanway enjoyed fly fishing, rodeos, camping, hiking and traveling. He held a Masters of Social Work degree from Colorado State University, a Bachelor from Fort Wright College of the Holy Names in Spokane Washington. He was the Tribal Health Director of Northern Arapaho Tribe, worked as a diesel mechanic, and other labor jobs–he took much pride in his work no matter what he did.

Paul Joe was part of the Native American Church, he took part in the Sun Dance, Sweats, and Peyote – Meetings. And always willing to support his family and loved ones to follow this way of life.

Survivors include his son, Leon Hanway; daughters, Idella King and Catherine Hanway Selam; brothers, Darrell Hanway; Buddie Oldman, Claude Duran, John Headly Sisters, Darlene Lopez, Kathryn Hanway, Noreen VIgil, and Judy Duran; Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Edward Ernest Hanway; daughter, Josephine Marie Hanway; Granddaughter Janelle Warren, Siblings: Ernest Hanway Jr., Carol Blanco, Teresa Hanway, Patricia Hanway, Charles Jeffrey, and Marie Moss.

