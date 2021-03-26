Oct 3, 1990 – Mar 20, 2021

Darlene Michelle Duran, 30, of Casper, Wyoming died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home. Traditional Native American Services will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at Yellow Calf Cemetery. A wake will be Thursday evening at 390 17 Mile Road.

Darlene was born October 3, 1990 in Riverton to Keller Wendly Duran, Sr. and Lisa Renae (Brown) Duran. She attended St. Stephen’s Grade School moving to Casper in 1998. Casper was her home.

Darlene was a manager at Burger King and did custodial work around Casper. She loved spending time with children and family. She was very family oriented. To loved gambling, music, and fixing hair. She believed in the Traditional Native American Church.

She is survived by her companion, Andrew Thompson; sons, Tony Belanger, Marcel Belanger; daughter, Nevaeh Belanger; mother, Lisa Duran; in-laws, Ken and Pat Hans; grandparent, Andrew Brown, III; brothers, Kyle Duran, Keller Duran, Jr., Dorian Duran, Donte Duran, Dale Duran, Kevin Brown; sisters, Alyssa Duran, Precious Winter Rose Duran and Sharelle Brown, uncles, Donald Brown, George Brown, Andrew Brown, Newell Duran, I., Alfred Duran, Jr., Verdale Duran, Forrest Duran, Sr., aunts, Janice Charely, Morietta Duran, Cori Duran-McAdams, Cassandra Duran; nephews, True Duran, Adrian Duran, Alexander Duran, Damian Duran, I., Keller Duran, III.; nieces, Serena Duran, Athena Duran, Breella Duran; great aunts, Alberta Goggles, Evangeline C’Hair; great uncles, Everett Eagle, Vernon Brown, Allen Brown and David Brown.

She was preceded in death by her father, Keller Duran, Sr.; grandparents, Alfred Duran, Sr., Gloria Eagle Duran, Darlene Goggles; uncles, Virgil Duran and Kincaid Duran; aunt, Melissa Brown, and other relative of the families, Goggles, Brown, Duran and S. Eagle.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.