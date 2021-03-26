Aug 26, 1971 – Mar 17, 2021

Brian Bell, 49, of Arapahoe passed away in Cheyenne on Wednesday, March 17. 2021. A wake will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Chandelle Event Center, 3445 Chandelle Blvd, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 25, at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Brian Louis Bell was born on August 26, 1971 in Riverton, WY to Paul Dexter and Arlene Teresa (Duran) Bell. He grew up in Arapahoe and attended schools there. He had lived back and forth in Arapahoe and Cheyenne since 1981.

Brian was baptized into the Catholic Faith.

He married Lavina Antelope on May 3, 2003 in Riverton, WY. They lived in Arapahoe.

He worked at the Wind River Casino and 789 Truck Stop from 2009-20012.

Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, reading books, and watching sport and movies.

He is survived by his wife, Lavina Bell; daughter, LaTasha Bell; brothers, Alfred Bell and family, Paul Bell, Jr. and family, Sheldon Bell and family; and Jason Moon; sisters, Valerie Bell and family and Pricilla Bell and family; aunts and uncles, Ida Mae Monroe, Michael Duran and family, Judy Duran and family, Mary Ellen Pingree and family, and Claude Duran and family; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Teresa Bell; two sisters, Sandra Bell and Brenda Bell; and brother, William Bell.

