Special Weather Statement for Lander Foothills, Eastern front of the Wind Rivers

This is A Special Weather Statement From The NWS Office In Riverton:

There will be periods of Snow with snowfall amounts of 1 to 2″ In the Lander Foothills with 3 to 5 Inches along the Eastern Slopes of The Wind River Range. The snow is expected to arrive after midnight tonight and continue through Friday afternoon.

Roads around Red Canyon to South Pass may see hazardous driving conditions late tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service advises travelers to allow extra time to reach your destination.