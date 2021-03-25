Bank alerted officials to Internet Fraud; Money order stolen; Bartender threatened

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Law enforcement Reports, posted 3-24-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office… A resident on Riverview Road reported his former wife was threatening to burn his down if he ever left town. A report is pending.

The Bank of Jackson Hole in Dubois alerted Deputies to a possible fraud being perpetrated against a customer. Resources were provided. The alleged fraud was Internet-based.

A resident on Escarpment Road near Lander reported an explosion with shrapnel falling on their driveway. A deputy determined a neighbor was shooting tannerite and agreed to pick up the debris.

From the Riverton Police Department… A resident on Shoshone Drive reported someone had stolen a money order from her home and cashed it at Smith’s Food and Drug. A report was taken.

A report of hooded juveniles with baseball bats was phone in at 7:57 p.m. from an address on West Park. Police discovered kids playing baseball in the street.

From the Lander Police Department… officers were called to the Lander Bar where several women were accusing a bartender of taking their cell phone and threatening them. Officers warned the rowdy women and they left the premisis.

Law enforcement Reports, posted 3-22-21 from 3-18 to 3-22-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

A vehicle ran off of the highway in the 9700 block of US 26/287 near Crowheart and crashed through a fence. Minor damage was reported, there were no injuries.

Another snowmobile crash was reported near Dubois some 500 yards plus Northwest of the Intersection at the Trail Lake Road. The Fremont County Search and Rescue team found the individual and rescued a man.

A report is pending on some very young children who were left alone in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Friday evening.

A vehicle versus deer crash was reported at 50 Field Station Road at the CWC Alpine Science Institute on Saturday.

A hay stack fire was reported on Renegade Road outside of Riverton Saturday at 5:42 p.m.

A report was taken on a dog killed by a neighbors dog on Tumbleweed Drive near Lander.

A weapon offense that resulted in the county coroners office responding was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday night on the East Fork Road near Dubois. The Wind River Police Department had jurisdiction.

There were three coroner calls over the weekend, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

There were two medical helicopter activations over the weekend, both on Saturday and both at Dubois.

From the Riverton Police Department

Residents on Elizabeth Drive reported they observed some juvenile children taking a bicycle that did not belong to them Friday afternoon and go down the street with it. The bicycle was returned.

A deer versus vehicle crash was reported Friday night at 8:54 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Main. The vehicle was damaged and the deer killed.

A report is pending on an alleged fist fight in a bar Saturday morning that caused the victim to have severe tooth pain. The reporting party called the RPD from an address on South 12th East.

A report is also pending on the report of a theft of items from an address on East Bell Avenue. The suspect has been identified.

A woman reported she was bitten by a dog in the 800 block of Mary Anne Drive and was bleeding.

A report is pending on an alleged head butting incident that occurred at the Cedar Bar at 1:24 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A domestic assault was reported at 5:49 p.m. Saturday from the 800 block of East Main Street, Riverton City Park. A report is pending.

Tires on a white Dodge truck were reportedly slashed at an address on East Park Avenue.

Law enforcement Reports, posted 3-15-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

A snowmobile crash outside of Dubois on Friday afternoon reported at 4:26 pm. resulted in a helicopter extraction of a 71-year-old male victim complaining of a broken hip. The man was transported to a hospital for medical attention.

A vehicle traveling on the Dry Creek Road between the Gas Hills and Waltman, but in Fremont County, reported they became stuck in the snow Sunday afternoon around 1:23 p.m. Deputies assisted the 2020 GMC Sierra truck from the snowbank.

From the Lander Police Department:

Some 2,800 customers of Rocky Mountain Power were without electricity on Saturday just after midnight. The power was restored later that morning.

Very early Sunday morning wires were reported down and burning in the 1400 block of North Second Street due to a heavy snow load. The area was secured, no injuries reported.

Law enforcement Reports, posted 3-12-21

From the Riverton Police Department

A custodian at a church in the 600 block of East Fremont Avenue found feces on the floor. A review of video surveillance revealed a suspect. Police are investigating.

A man on North 15th East reported a suspicious male was on his porch around 2:40 a.m. He told police he awoke to find a pedal bicycle stolen from his yard.

Law enforcement Reports, posted 3-11-21

From the Riverton Police Department comes a report of an aggravated assault…

A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and thigh Wednesday afternoon at 12:12 p.m. on Lincoln and the 400 block of North Federal. Police were called of a man laying in the roadway. Suspects in the stabbing have been identified and police said there is no longer any threat to the community. The case is under investigation and no other details will be released at this time.

Police are investigating an incident of road rage that occurred Wednesday at 7:16 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart. According to a police report, a woman cut off another vehicle and then allegedly pulled a firearm on them, pointed it and cocked it. The RPD report said the incident has been documented. The subjects were separated at the time. No charges have been filed at this time.

The slick conditions during Wednesday’s snow storm resulted in three wrecks as motorists slide off of highways. There were no injuries reported.

Law enforcement Reports, posted 3-10-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Recently the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of mail theft from areas around Fremont County. The most recent reports are from rural areas around Lander, in which a thief has removed mail from mailboxes along roadways. Previously similar incidents were reported in several different area over Fremont County. The Sheriff’s Office would ask residents to pay special attention to suspicious vehicles parked near mailboxes along roadways and report any suspicious activity to Law Enforcement.

Two reports of mail tampering were reported Tuesday, along the Lyons Valley Road and near Highway 789 and Carpenter Lane.

Law enforcement Reports, posted 3-9-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

A theft from a vehicle parked on East Monroe Avenue is under investigation.

The Twin Creek ranch on the Rawlins Road south of Lander reported a third incident of someone dismantling a gate on its property and leaving it in pieces, including removal of all of the gate’s wires.

A simple assault was reported inside the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander that reportedly occurred on March 8th.

There were 13 ambulance calls in the county, including one for a Guardian Flight air asset. Fire departments were called out five times for two grass fires, a fire inspection, and fires reported on Railroad Avenue and Blacktail Court in Riverton.

From the Riverton Police Department:

A cat was reported to be living inside the attic of an abandoned trailer on Shoshone Drive.

Police received a report of some $10,000 worth of equipment stolen out of company trucks at a plant site outside of Riverton where the vehicles were parked. The date of the theft is not known.

There was no report from the Lander Police Department.

Law Enforcement Reports, posted 3-8-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office…

The Twin Creek Ranch on the Rawlins highway reported a right of way fence had been cut and a gate dismantled.

A vehicle reportedly drove through or around a road closure gate on the Shoshone Lake Road off of the Baldwin Creek Road West of Lander.

A complaint was lodged against a neighbor in Riverton who allegedly was tossing dead chickens and trash on their property. The offending party was contacted and agreed to clean up the trash.

A single-vehicle rollover was reported on the Gas Hills Road, milepost nine on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

Patrons of a Dubois business called the FCSO when they found the doors locked during a time when the business should’ve been open. Deputies discovered all was well but that the business closed early due to a shortage of staff.

There were 38 ambulance calls, one coroner call, two Guardian Flight calls and 38 fire calls over the weekend, 18 of which were for controlled burns.

From the Riverton Police Department:

The Riverton Branch Library reported juveniles were responsible for vandalism at the library, a report is pending following review of video evidence.

A complaint was filed that a woman in Riverton was providing alcohol to her son and other juveniles. A report is pending.

The Roadway Inn on West Main reported a man breaking into a room to sleep for several days in the past week. The man was identified.

The Veteran’s House on East Jackson reported a surveillance camera at the building had been removed.

A 17-year-old female subject allegedly brandished a knife in a domestic assault on a male at an address on East Adams. The female was arrested for domestic battery and reckless endangering. The victim suffered minor injuries that did not require treatment.

There was no report from the Lander Police Department.

Law Enforcement Reports, posted 2-25-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Deparatment…

Investigators are looking into a report of some gold stolen from a residence on North Fork Road outside of Lander.

A suspect implicated in a Domestic Violence incident on Burma Road that was reported at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday night fled the scene and is at large today.

From the Riverton Police Department…

A two vehicle crash was reported at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday at West Main and North 8th West. There was road blockage but no injuries. Another two vehicle crash was reported at 3:29 at South Federal and East Monroe. There were no injuries.

Police were called for an injured deer in the 2200 block of Riverview Road. The deer was apparently caught in a fence.

Charges of child endangering and use and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, were lodged against 26-year-old Joseph Antelope after he allegedly attempted to give away a small child on West Park Avenue. Another individual, 26-year-old Nia Washington of Riverton was arrested on a single charge of Child Endangering.

An employee of the The Social Club at 502 East Main reported being assaulted by a customer at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday. Charges are pending once the suspect has been identified.

From the Lander Police Department…

A resident on Adams Avenue reported the theft of some mail. The caller was given options.

A female juvenile reported being harassed by another individual on Facebook.

Neighbors on Market Street were warned about threatening each other after another incident was reported at 1:53 p.m.

Law Enforcement Reports, posted 2-24-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office…

An out-of-state woman was found deceased about four miles away from her vehicle on South Pass Tuesday afternoon. Tracks of a single person were observed walking in the snow away from the vehicle. Searchers later located the woman’s body. The incident is under investigation.

A Sheriff’s report indicated a scammer sent a fraudulent check to a county resident asking the victim to pay a trucking company to haul a load of hay with money from the check. The victim complied with the request before finding out the check was no good, and that the trucking company did not exist.

From the Riverton Police Department…

The North Federal Pit Stop Travel Center reported two males allegedly stole lighters from the store and fled in a black SUV.

Marijuana was allegedly found on a student at the Wind River Job Corps Center. The substance was being held for police at the guard shack.

There was one arrest for public intoxication on Tuesday and Frederick Hanway, 53, Riverton, was arrested for Driving While Under the influence.

From the Lander Police Department…

A resident on Market Street woke up to someone trying to break in through a window at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The resident yelled at the subject, who fled the scene. No entry was gained.

A 29-year-old man identified as Jeffery Dove was arrested for Breach of the Peace and Assault after becoming irate at staff members at the Child Development Services facility on Pushroot Court.

Administrators at Lander Valley High School told police they would handle a harassment complaint of a male staring at and following girls around.

Lander Police and the Department of Family Services were contacted regarding alleged squalid living conditions of a home with children. A follow-up is planned.

Law Enforcement Reports, posted 2-23-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

A resident on Missouri Valley Road reported their name had been used on Utility bills from Carbon County. A report was taken.

Fremont County Search and Rescue was called out to the Crooks Gap Road area for a motorist driving a black Ford F350 pulling a trailer who had become stuck in the snow allegedly heading to Casper. The truck and motorist were found in Sweetwater County.

A simple assault at the Wind River School in Pavillion reported at 4:34 p.m. Monday is under investigation.

A report of people dumping trash under the cover of darkness in the 400 block of Rendezvous Road near Arapahoe was reported at 8:30 p.m. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

Fremont County Fire Protection Battalions were called out for two separate vehicle crashes on Highway 28 on South Pass Monday morning during a ground blizzard. The crashes were in the 2600 and 2900 block of the highway.

From the Riverton Police Department

An investigation is underway in connection with a break-in and the theft of cash registers at the Rusty Truck Restaurant at 400 North Federal Boulevard. The break-in was discovered just after 9 a.m. Monday.

A report is pending on an alleged domestic violence incident reported in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard.

Two drunk drivers were arrested including Thomas Spoonhunter, 28 of Wapato, Washington on Monday night and Curtis Rocks, 49 of Riverton arrested early Tuesday morning.

From the Lander Police Department:

Police were called to 391 Main Street for a hit and run vehicle crash. After an investigation, 85-year-old Richard Greeves of Fort Washakie was cited for leaving the scene of crash. There were no injuries.

A resident on Evergreen Lane reported his white 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup with license plate 10-10186 was stolen from his yard.

A female was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle at Leedy Drive and East Main Street at 6:42 p.m. There was no report on the incident.

Law Enforcement Reports, posted 2-22-21

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

B & T Fire Extinguishers on Tulip Street in Lander reported the theft of a trailer from their property.

The fifth report of a theft of mail in the past week was called in from Far View Circle in Riverton

Several license plates were reported stolen from an address on Lost Wells Butte Drive.

A man was arrested for DWUI after his vehicle ran off the road at Quiver Lane and Cooper Road in Riverton.

A goat was reported stolen from an address on Highway 789 near Jeffrey City.

Two controlled burns got out of control over the weekend when the wind came up. One was on the 100 block of Morgan Road near Shoshoni and the other was in the 400 block of the West Pavillion Road. Both were reported Sunday.

The wind was also responsible for two “wires down” calls, one on Sunday afternoon in the 4000 block of Airport Road in Riverton and the other early on Monday morning at 4:54 a.m. at 1118 North Federal where a roof peeled off of a building and flopped over the front of the business.

The Riverton Police Department’s weekend report included:

A report is pending on an alleged fight on Navajo Avenue where a person was reportedly brandishing a baseball bat.

A report is also pending on the possible theft of lawn and garden items from a shed that was broken into on East Bell Avenue.

A power line was reported down in the 4300 block of Airport road and the wires were sparking on a driveway.

A resident on North 16th east reported a generator was stolen from the back of a camper trailer.

An employee of a Riverton business on East Pershing reported a male subject took her wallet from a purse hanging near a check=out lane. A photo of the suspect was obtained.

There was no report from the Lander Police Department Monday morning.

Law Enforcement Reports, posted 2-18-21

A 23-year-old male suspect is in custody in Lander following a shooting at a Jefferson Street Apartment on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lander Police Department, the victim has only been identified as a 31-year-old male who was given emergency treatment at the Lander Hospital before being flown from the county for specialized treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. The LPD said the case is under investigation with potential charges being reviewed by the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A shots fired call was received by the dispatch center at 3:27 p.m. from the 100 block of Jefferson Street. A portion of that block was sealed off by police during their initial investigation. No other details were released.

From the Riverton PD overnight report … a vehicle crashed into a garage on South 13th East and left the scene.

A vehicle struck a deer at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of North Federal by a 2002 Maroon Yukon SUV.

A caller at 7:8 p.m. reported a silver Honda struck two vehicles in the parking lot at SageWest’s Riverton Hospital. A license plate number of the fleeing vehicle was recorded.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft of a portion of a building in the 200 block of Main Street in the town of Pavillion. The matter was determined to be a civil and not a criminal matter.

Two reports of mail stolen from mail boxes were received on Wednesday, one from Yukon Drive in Riverton and the other on Highway 789 near Lander.

Law Enforcement Reports, posted 2-11-21

A resident on Eastview Drive in Riverton called police to report that two men were at her home according to her doorbell video and trying to get into the home. The two individuals were found to be from the County Assessor’s office doing a property survey.

A resident on David’s Way called to report someone sent her a check for $1,800 more than she was selling a puppy for, and was concerned it was a fraud. It was.

Three individuals created a disturbance at the Wendy’s restaurant claiming a packet of sauce contained insect parts. The three left as requested. There were no insect parts in the sauce.

A resident on Willow Creek Road near Lander called the Sheriff’s Office to report that personal information was given to a caller before realizing it was a fraud attempt. A report was taken.

A resident on Saddle Ridge Lane in Riverton reported a neighbor’s dog entered their property, attacked and killed their dog. Deputies cited the aggressive dog’s owner for having a dog at large.

A man in Dubois called deputies after a semi-truck parked across the street with its engine running very loudly and was disturbing the peace on the 1400 block of Warm Springs Drive.

Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police with a fleeing vehicle on the Gas Hills Road.

Lander Police forwarded information on a possible child abuse or neglect case to the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review.

Police received a report that a Juvenile had been raped by someone 12 years older. The incident is under investigation and no charges have been filed as of this time.

A report of alleged Domestic Abuse was received from a party at an address on Washington Street. A report was made.

Law Enforcement Reports, posted 2- 9 -2021

A caller from a residence on College Hill Drive reported the bumper on her 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup was stolen.

A mother of an 18-year-old called police to complain that her son was allowed inside a bar over the weekend.

A business on Miniweb Avenue reported Monday that a customer failed to pay after picking up a vehicle that had been in for work.

From the weekend law enforcement reports… The Riverton PD recieved a call about the alleged theft of jewelry from a residence on East Park Avenue. The case is under investigation. The theft was reported Friday.

A black GMC pickup ran into a light pole at Jaycee Park across from Riverton High School Friday afternoon at 3:25 p.m.

A scuffle outside a motel room in the 300 block of East Fremont was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday and a person was reported down on the ground. A police report, however, said the victim was being uncooperative and the incident remains under investigation.

An incident of road rage resulted in a 28-year-old Riverton man pulling firearms on another motorist. The aggressive driver was cited for reckless endangerment.

A fire alarm was triggered on Sunday at 5:37 a.m. from a residence on East Washington Avenue. The fire turned out to be a cooking mishap.

A 2010 GMC Arcadia, gray in color, which was parked outside an address on Diamond Drive with the keys left inside was stolen. Police have entered the vehicle’s information into the NCIC system.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported a hay truck with hay bales apparently smouldering on a trailer was reported near Shoshoni on Friday afternoon.

A vehicle ran off the Lower North Fork Road outside of Lander and went through a fence just before midnight on Saturday. There were no apparent injuries.

The Lander Police Department was called on the theft of some alcohol from the Loaf ‘N Jug at 195 Main Street Friday morning.

A resident on Garner Drive reported two decorative yard frogs were vandalized by someone throwing them out into the street.

A lock was cut on a shed on South 1st Street and about $1,000 in tools were stolen. There are no suspects. The crime was reported Saturday afternoon.

Police reported a number of vehicles were “egged” over the weekend and a church door on Sweetwater Street was spraypainted with the sign of the devil.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/22 to 1/25

Riverton Police are investigating an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Social Bar, formerly known as Bombers, on Saturday morning at 3 p.m. A report is pending completion of the investigation. A female victim reported facial injuries.

A case of mail tampering was reported Saturday afternoon from an address on West Bell Avenue. The reporting party said sensitive mail dealing with securities had been compromised.

Two shoplifting incidents at Walmart were reported;

A man called police to advise that his mother continued to enter his apartment without his permission in the 1400 block of West Park. Police trespassed the woman from the apartment.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of child abuse or neglect in the Riverton area. Details were redacted from its daily report.

A dog on dog attack was reported in the 7000 block of Riverview Road on Saturday evening. The injured dog was being treated at a veterinarian.

A vehicle apparently tore out a section of fencing along the East Pavillion Road. The report came in at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

A flat-bed trailer with two motorcycles on it was reported stolen from an address on Two Valley Road at 11:44 on Sunday. The flat bed trailer is bearing Wyoming License Plates 10-8661. The motorcycles include a white Honda CRF 250 R and one Yellow Suzuki RM 250.

A resident on Lost Wells Butte Drive reported a male subject in a truck tore down his fence.

Two larcenies were reported to the FCSO from Riverton’s Walmart. The reporting party was a deputy assisgned to the store.

There was no report from the Lander Police Department Monday morning.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/19 to 1/21

From the Riverton Police Department…

A report is pending on an assault victim at the Emergency Room wanting to press charges against the attacker.

A resident along East Adams street reported a missing trash can from his alley.

A two-vehicle crash between a Ford Explorer and a Chevrolet Truck at 1200 West Main resulted in injuries. A report is pending.

From the Lander Police Department…

A vehicle struck a power pole in alley of South Second Street. No injuries were reported, no citations issued.

A 1980 Black Suzuki was taken sometime on January 7th, according to a cold theft report received at the LPD.

The Lander Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in helping identify the suspect vehicle pictured below that was possibly involved in the theft of a black motorcycle this year. Anyone with any tips or information may refer them to Detective Sergeant Randy Lutterman, (307) 332-3401 x6. All persons may request to remain anonymous and the request will be honored.

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office…

The Horse Creek Gallery in Dubois reported a vehicle drove over its back step and broke out a drainage system.

There was one Coroner call on Wednesday

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/14 to 1/18

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies were called to Gardens North were a male subject was opening mailboxes not his own.

A two-vehicle crash at Highway 789 and the Hidden Valley Road was reported at 3:45 p.m. Three injured were transported from the scene by ground ambulance, one was evacuated by a medical helicopter.

A resident on Wilderness Road near Dubois reported finding a bullet hole in his truck.

The Lava Mountain Lodge reported two underage subjects keep coming to their bar and trying to get new bartenders to serve them drinks with fake IDs.

A moose was killed in a collision with a vehicle near the Lava Mountain Lodge entrance Monday at 10:11 p.m.

A mountain lion was reported in the vicinity of the 700 block of Cherry Street near Riverton.

A vehicle versus deer collision near Kinnear resulted in the vehicle being disabled and the deer killed. The incident was reported at 6:24 p.m. on the 15th.

A report from a residence near Lander said a shed and a camper were stolen from their property. The report was filed this past Sunday.

There was one coroner call on Monday following a welfare check request at 6:17 pm.

From the Riverton Police Department:

Two reports of fake $20 bills were received, both from the same location and the second incident involving parties from the first call.

Four boxes of Nike brand shoes were stolen from Famous Footwear in the 1200 block of West Main. The shoplifters left eastbound on Park Street on foot.

A call of wires down in the street due to the wind was phoned in from Broadacres at West Park Street.

From the Lander Police Department:

A call came in from Amoretti Street about a dog being left out in the cold and the dog was crying. Officers made contact with the dog’s owner.

A homeowner on Fremont Street had failed to clean off sidewalks in front of his home which was a code violation. The snow and ice was cleared away after officers contacted the residence.

An “unruly” customer at the Maverick Restaurant in the 800 block of Main was contacted and the parties were separated.

A scammer on email convinced a Lander resident to purchase four gift cards and then give the card numbers to them. A report was taken. Police remind residents not to fall for such scams as there is no way to recover your money.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/13 to 1/14

From the Riverton PD:

A local school contacted police for a welfare check on a child who hadn’t been in school since the middle of December. Officers discovered the child and family had moved to Montana last month.

A two-year-old child escaped her yard by learning how to open the gate and was missing for a time yesterday from an address on East Roosevelt. The child was located and she was okay.

A deer versus vehicle crash was reported at 5:01 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Main in front of the Hillcrest Baptist Church.

A report is pending on an eyewitness account of someone trying to avoid being seen in a vacant home on North 16th East at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday

A male took off on foot after a crash in the 100 block of North Broadway at East Main Street at 5:22 pm. Wednesday night



Yes, it was windy Wednesday evening. A caller reported to police that a wind whipped shopping cart slammed into their vehicle as they were leaving the Walmart parking lot.

From the FCSO:

It was also windy in Lander where some aluminum from a neighboring residence flew off the building and struck a person. Deputies deemed it was a civil and not criminal action.

There was one Coroner call on Wednesday and no fire calls.

There was no report from the Lander PD Thursday morning.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/11 to 1/13

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he shoplifted items including knives, oxygen, tools, a hoodie, shorts and hi-top shoes from Murdochs Home and Ranch Supply in the 700 block of North Federal on Tuesday, Jan. 12

A light blue colored Lincoln crashed into car wash equipment at Rocky Mountain Car Wash at 505 North Federal Boulevard on Jan. 12

Lander Police reported a winch and battery was taken off of a Jeep parked behind the Hitching Rack on East Main Street. The theft was reported just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 12

A cold burglary involving the theft of a laptop computer and paperwork from Mid November from an address on Market Street was reported Monday, Jan. 11

A vehicle was reported stolen from an address on Washington Street. The theft is under investigation.

A simple assault was reported at an apartment on Custer Street. One female was arrested for Assault and Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of animal abuse that was called in Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 12

A Chimney fire was reported at an address on Lost Wells Circle Tuesday at 11:16 p.m. The Missouri Valley Fire Battalion responded.

The Fremont County Treasurer’s Office reported receiving an insufficient funds check on Monday. A report was taken.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/8 to 1/11

From today’s law enforcement blotters from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Riverton Police Department:

A dog was put down after biting a person at an address on the Eight Mile Road.

A caller at 5:48 p.m. on Friday reported a vehicle vs a power pole crash at Gabes and Summerhill roads. See that story here.

An observant reporting party noticed smoke coming from a chimney at a home on Vista Drive in Riverton that was supposed to be vacant. Upon investigating, Deputies arrested Kenneth Schooner on multiple charges of Failure to Appear.

A report was received of dogs attacking domestic geese in the 400 block of Eight Mile Road.

A burglary to a residence on Fairway Drive in Riverton is under investigation. The burglary was discovered Sunday late afternoon.

A simple assault was reported at the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander Monday at 1:52 a.m.

The RPD received a report of two tires slashed, a damaged mirror and the vehicle spray painted on Broadacres Drive Friday morning.

The Riverton McDonald’s store reported a vehicle crashed into an entrance sign there in the 800 block of North Federal.

A patron of the “Tonkinfeller” Ice Rink at the former football bowl allegedly walked away with a pair of rented ice skates. The renter left their name and address on a rental form.

A woman who asked for police to be called after an alleged domestic assault on College Hill Drive refused to cooperate with the officers who responded.

A vehicle ran into a wall in the 2300 block of East Monroe at Birch Avenue Saturday just after Noon.

A customer at Walmart called police to report that someone had poured coffee on her vehicle.

A vehicle vs. deer crash was reported in front of Central Wyoming College at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/7 to 1/8

From today’s law enforcement blotters… A White 199 Ford F-350 truck with a utility bed and a large diesel fuel tank was reported stolen from the yard at Dave’s Asphalt in the 500 block of Smith Road in Riverton

A 23-year-old Riverton-area woman was arrested by county deputies for child abuse following an investigation by the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

A black metal toolbox for a truck was reported stolen from an address on Snowberry Lane in Rivrton.

A vehicle rolled down a hill near the East Fork Road east of Dubois just after 9 a.m. last night. The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Dubois Fire Department were called to the scene.

The Fremont countuy Detention Center has an inmate population of 164 prisoners today, two of which are being housed outside of the county.

From the Riverton Police Department… officers were called to a bar on North Broadway after an intoxicated male subject pulled a knife on the bartender. The knife was taken away from the Utah man, who was subsequently arrested for aggravated assault.

An individual presented themselves at the Emergency Room of SageWest Health Care-Riverton to report a sex offense. Police are investigating.

From the Lander Police Department, the report of a man slumped behind the wheel of his vehicle in the 400 block of Lincoln Street turned out to be someone reading a book. There was no emergency.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/4 to 1/5

From the Riverton Police Department…Central Wyoming College reported the padlocks on its mobile meat science teaching units were cut off. It is unknown if anything was removed from the trailers.

An aircraft emergency scrambled Central Wyoming Regional Airport Police and Fire after an incoming plane reported it had lost its hydraulics. The aircraft landed without incident. See additional details here.

A cat inside a warehouse in the 700 block of North Federal apparently set off motion alarms. The responsible party was contacted. There was no break-in.

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office… A resident on the Union Pass Road reported having $2,000 worth of property stolen

A rifle was found near the intersection of 9th and Main Streets in Lander. The rifle can be identified and claimed at the Lander Police Department.

There was one Coroner call on Monday.

From the Lander Police Department…A theft of mail was reported from an address on Pushroot Court. There will be a follow-up investigation.

A child was reportedly choked by a head band at the Lander City Park Ice skating rink. The incident is under investigation.

A child three or four years old was taken into protective custody after a child was found inside the Lander Bar. Charges against the parent are pending.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/31 to 1/4

From the FCSO:

A Lander Business, Back Country Sports, reported that a firearm ordered by a party in Arizona and shipped on December 12th had failed to show up there.

Two reports of stolen license plates were recieved over the New Years Holiday Weekend, from the Arapahoe area and from an address on East Monroe in Riverton.

A sexual assault reported on New Years Eve is under investigation.

A vehicle struck a cow on Gasser Road outside of Riverton on New Year’s Eve. A report was taken.

A three-vehicle crash was reported on New Year’s Day just past 2:30 pm. There were no reported injuries. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

A hit and run driver crashed through a fence on the Lower North Fork Road on New Year’s Day around 5 p.m. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

A resident in Garden’s North Subdivision north of Riverton reported someone stealing electricity from a tenant.

A stop sign at the intersection of North Smith Road and Webbwood was reported missing.

There were two personal injury vehicle crashes reported, on New Year’s Day on the Union Pass Road above Dubois and on January second at milepost 14 on Highway 287 outside of Lander. A vehicle fire was reported in the 200 block of Capitol Street in Lander on New Year’s morning.

From the RPD:

A vehicle, a 2011 Cadillac, was reported stolen Saturday from in front of a residence in the 1400 block of West Park.

A resident on Pinecrest reported that he was attacked by his own dogs Saturday morning and then the dogs began fighting each other. A report was taken.

A man was assaulted on East Washington Avenue where a knife was brandished. A Colorado man was arrested for threatening.

A female with a bag of cosmetics that wasn’t paid for left Smith’s Food and Drug Sunday at 3:05 p.m. The suspects auto tag number was captured. A report is pending.

A sex offense was reported in the Riverton area at 8:55 p.m. Sunday night. It is under investigation.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/30 to 12/31

For the third day in a row, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism to mailboxes, the latest incident in the 1400 block of Cowboy Lane. A report is pending.

Another deer versus vehicle crash was reported near Dubois on Wednesday, this time some six miles east of the town limits.

A high speed chase reported on the Wyotoday.com Facebook Page Wednesday afternoon just before 5 pm ended just past the Burma Road turnout on Highway 26 according to radio reports. A vehicle occupied by two juveniles crashed through a fence and the suspects were caught. Speeds in the chase exceeded 100 mph, according to the radio reports.

Just after 12:30 this New Year’s Day morning, a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and ended up in a ditch at the intersection of Webbwood Road and Smith Road.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/29 to 12/30

A resident in the 300 block of East Lincoln in Riverton reported the theft of two license plates Tuesday just before 1 p.m.

Both the Dubois and Fremont County Fire Districts responded to a personal injury vehicle crash at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Highway 26/287, near the intersection with the Union Pass Road. It is being investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/28 to 12/29

The second report of mailbox vandalism was reported on Cooper Road with mail scattered about on the ground. The first report came in Monday from the Garden’s North Subdivision north of Riverton.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified at 6:42 p.m. Monday of a vehicle vs. deer crash in the 100 block of Barber Street in Dubois. There was minor damage to the vehicle. A report is pending.

There were 17 ambulance calls on Monday.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/25 to 12/28

A report was received on the day after Christmas of mailboxes being pried open. A report was taken.

The Fremont County Coroner was called out on Christmas Day for a deceased individual at an address on West Main Street.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/24 to 12/25

A red Jeep reportedly plunged down an embankment along the East Pavillion Road on Christmas Eve. The report came in at 8:12 a.m.

Eleven head of horses escaped their pasture on Christmas Event in the 400 block of Eight Mile Road. The horses ended up in a private yard.

A stabbing death was reported near Pavillion at 8:46 p.m. Despite first responder’s efforts, the man who was stabbed did not survive. A woman was taken into custody and charge with second degree murder. (read that story here.)

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/23 to 12/24

Crowheart Firefighters were called to the Crowheart Store at 5:46 p.m. where a tree next to the store was reported to be on fire.

A woman was detained after a shoplifting complaint was called by the Riverton Walmart store on Dec. 23rd at 11:32 a.m.

A simple assault was reported Dec. 23 at the Fremont County Detention Center.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/23 to 12/23

A sex offense was reported to the Riverton Police Department Wednesday afternoon. An investigation is under way.

A shoplifting incident in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard in Riverton was reported at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Two drunk drivers were stopped, taken off of the streets and charged with Driving While Under the Influence. The incidents occurred in the 2100 block of North Federal and in the 1200 block of South Federal in Riverton.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/22 to 12/23

A 42-year-old Billings, MT, man was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after he began waving a knife at employees after being confronted for trying to steal a bottle of alcohol. There were no injuries.

There was one Coroner Office call on Tuesday.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/21 to 12/22

The Riverton Police made two drunk driving arrests on Monday, one at North 18th East at East Park and the other on North Broadway.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/17 to 12/21

A collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck hauling hay at Midvale Friday at 11:30 a.m. resulted in non-life threatening injuries to the pickup driver, a spilled load of large hay bales and road blockage for a medical helicopter and site cleanup.

The driver of a pickup truck that entered Highway 134 into the path of a Semi-truck loaded with hay is taken from the bed of the pickup into a waiting gurney. Photo by Sky Sanderson

The load of hay was spilled after the semi truck and trailer entered the barrow ditch, went through a fence and overturned. Photo by Sky Sanderson

A 357 Ruger Revolver was stolen from a vehicle on Heather Drive in Riverton. The Riverton Police Department Special Response Team was called into action when the suspects were located at a motel. After a short time, the male and female suspects surrendered to police.

A resident on Sherry Drive in Riverton called police to report someone was attempting to steal a boat from their driveway. A report is pending.

Reports of shots being fire in the area of Gardens North turned out to be goose hunters.

A resident on Homestead Avenue in Riverton reported being scammed out of $500 in Gift Cards. A report was taken.

A Mickey Mouse doll was stollen from a store display in the 500 block of East Main Street.

A dog running at large in the College Hill Complex allegedly bit an eight-year-old girl.

A guest and hotel personnel became involved in a disagreement over a dog in a room in the 1550 block of North Federal Boulevard.

The Riverton Fire Department and Rocky Mountain Power were called to the intersection of North Broadway and Webbwood where power poles and electric lines were reported down.

A woman reported an eye injury after an altercation in the 1315 block of South Federal Boulevard. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a shoplifting incident at the Riverton Walmart store.

There were 58 ambulance calls and two Coroner calls over the weekend.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/4 to 12/7

From the Riverton Police Department, a woman was taken to the hospital in Lander after crashing into a light pole in the parking lot of Sutherland’s Home Improvement Center Friday at 8:44 p.m.

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office…One male was cited for simple assault after an altercation in the Fremont County Detention Center on Friday just before 9 a.m.

One incident of Identity Theft was reported in the Riverton area. The report was made Friday afternoon.

A Chimney Fire was reported in the 400 block of North Irishman Road near Riverton Saturday morning at 8:22.

A one-vehicle rollover was reported in the 300 block of Burma Road Saturday at 11:39 a.m. There was no injury reported and the female driver was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

There was one coroner call over the weekend on Sunday.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/3 to 12/4

A shoplifting was reported at the South Federal Pit Stop where a Chrysler 300, believed to be a 2007 model with temporary license tags, fled the scene.

Riverton Police are investigated a reported mutual fight between individuals on East Park Avenue that resulted in minor injruries.

Emergency vehicles were called to the intersection of Highway 287 and Wyoming 132, the Ethete intersection, for a personal injury crash just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

A domestic horse was reportedly abandoned near Sweetwater Station. It was taken to a Riverton Veterinarian.

A stud horse apparently escaped its enclosure and entered a pasture along Smith Road that contained some mares. The owner of the mares called to get the stud horse removed from the pasture.

There were 21 ambulance calls on Thursday and two fire calls.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/1 to 12/2

From the Lander Police Department: Two women were cited for assault after an attack on another woman on Four Seasons Drive Monday morning.

There was a hit-and-run vehicle crash at the Lander McDonald’s restaurant Monday afternoon. The suspect vehicle was not identified.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/30 to 12/1

From the Riverton Police Department: A black one-ton dually Ford truck was stolen out of the parking lot at the South Federal Pit Stop, which fled south. The vehicle was later found crashed on Mission Road. Police and BIA officers are investigating.

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office: A report was received of a stolen trailer from an address on the Blue Sky Highway west of Kinnear. A final report is pending.

A computer security scam was uncovered at a Dubois residence. The incident is under investigation.

A pick-up reportedly fell through the ice at an address on Ocean View Road. A sheriff’s report indicated the vehicle was recovered by the owner.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/25 to 11/30

From the Lander Police Department: Those counterfeit $20 bills are still circulating in the community. Another one was passed on North 11th Street.

Fifteen minors were cited for Minor In Possession and one was cited for Disorderly House after a big drinking party was busted by officers on McDougall Drive. The youth were from Lander, Fort Washakie, Riverton, Shoshoni and Casper: Cited were: a 16 year-old male of Shoshoni; 16 year-old female of Riverton; 17-year-old female of Riverton; Karina Estep, 18, Lander; Dappi Mulherin, 18, Fort Washakie; Kyle Laird, 20, Riverton; Morgan Miller, 19, Riverton; Logan Huff, 18, Lander; Justin Lajuenesse, 19, Shoshoni; Tryston Truempler, 18, Riverton; Mason Lucas, 20, Shoshoni; James Knigge, 19, Casper; Aspen Thomas, 19, Lander and Wade Cornell, 19, Shoshoni. Cited for a Disorderly House was Justin Bever, 18, Lander.

From the Riverton Police Department: A woman who was caught shoplifting at Smith’s Food and Drug was contacted by police and the stolen items recovered Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

Sutherlands Home Improvement Center Sunday reported a green colored Ford Expedition left without paying for an unknown number of items. A report is pending.

One reason why people should not shoot a firearm into the air was reported on Saturday when an inmate at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton reported a bullet broke through the sheet rock in the ceiling of his unit. The incident was documented.

Rocky Mountain Power reported a hit and run driver had damaged a power pole in the 200 block of North 15th East last Wednesday.

The theft of a large amount of cash from the 900 block of West Main was reported on Friday. A report is pending

From the Sheriff’s Office: A resident on Hart Trail at Dubois reported being bitten by a dog. A report was made.

Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a street fight in the 200 block of Main Street in Hudson arrived to find the parties involved had left the scene. A witness reported the disturbance was not physical and no fight had taken place.

A report of blackmail was called in to the Sheriff’s Office on Thanksgiving Day. According to a report, a boy had a conversation with a female on Snapchat and now the woman was trying to blackmail the family.

The death of a 24-year-old male on Thanksgiving who apparently killed himself is under investigation by Fremont County Sheriff’s and the Fremont County Coroner’s offices.

A call of a fire in a duplex on Sagebrush Drive at the Beaver Creek Housing Area last Wednesday turned out to be unattended food burning in an oven. There was no structure fire but a lot of smoke.

The theft of some logs from an address on Butte Court was reported Wednesday evening.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/24 to 11/25

A report of five chickens at large in the area of East Roosevelt Avenue was called in to the Riverton Police on Tuesday. The chickens apparently went home as they could not be located.

‘Tis the season. A reported house fire on Mary Anne Drive turned out to be smoke coming from a fireplace. There was no fire.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/13 to 11/24

Mailboxes and address signs were knocked over on the east end of the Missouri Valley Road. A similar report came in from Highway 789 several miles from the first vandalism report and from several addresses in Hidden Valley including stop signs that had been run over. An investigation is underway. The incidents are believed to be connected.

A littering complaint was filed on the occupant of a trailer on Tipperary Road near Pavillion due to trash blowing and human waste outside.

An assault that allegedly occurred in the Riverton area is under investigation. Specific details were redacted from a report.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of two dogs killing sheep on Bryant Road near Riverton. A report indicated the issue was worked out between the dog owner and owner of the flock.

A theft of electricity was reported on Snowberry Lane in Gardens North when a resident found a neighbor had plugged an extension cord into an outlet on the RPs home.

A small grass fire in the 200 block of East Pavillion Road was reported Monday at 3:51 a.m. According to a report, the fire was caused by a vehicle driven by a woman arrested for DUI.

There were four Coroner calls from Friday through Monday, 11-23.

The County Treasurer’s office reported receiving five insufficient fund checks.

A sex offense was reported in the county. It is under investigation.

A report of a juvenile threatening another juvenile came in from the Owl View Road after school.

A report of Domestic Violence involving a juvenile was received from River Bend Lane in Dubois.

A resident on Darnall Road reported they were bitten by a one of two puppies that was in with the resident’s chickens.

A resident on Snowberry Lane reported a Pit Bull had bitten her child.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/9 to 11/12

Three dogs reported to be “aggressive” were captured and taken the the PAWS shelter in Riverton from the Garden’s North Subdivision.

A wallet was reportedly stolen from an address on Dalley Road. A report was taken.

A resident on Lewis Road reported their drivers license was compromised through a scam. The reporting party will need to apply for a new license.

A demonstration Galaxy Note 20 cellular phone valued at $1,100 was stolen from the sales Department at 802 North Federal. The theft is under investigation.

A Wind River Police Department patrol vehicle struck a deer near St. Stephens on the Rendezvous Road. A Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy responded to investigate.

Fremont County Search and Rescue out of Dubois responded to assist Emergency Medical Services with transport of a man with an apparent injured hip some 500 yards away from the nearest roadway.

A Riverton resident on North 1st reported two American flags were stolen from the mailbox at his office. A report was taken.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office was called out twice during the period.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/6 to 11/9

Lander Police reported a five-inch round brass marker “US Veteran” was stolen from a headstone at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Exact date of the theft is unknown. The marker was on an older military headstone.

A Riverton resident called police to report that they had given out all their personal information to someone on the phone claiming to be from the International Customs Agency. Police remind residents to not give out their personal information to anyone over the phone. Only scammers will ask for that information.

Sutherlands in Riverton reported a shoplifting of $309 in merchandise. A report was taken.

Police were unable to confirm that a mountain lion had entered the B and K Mobile Home Park adjacent to the Wind River on South Federal Boulevard in Riverton.

There were two coroner calls on Monday.

A sexual assault was reported in Lander. The incident is under investigation.

A scam involving the purchase of Gift Cards with a compromised credit card was foiled at Mr. D’s Food Center.

A woman called police to report a scammer was trying to get her to purchase a gift card and give them the number of the card. She did not comply, as police suggested.

Riverton Police Blotter 11-2 to 11-3

Hunting gear and a rifle were stolen from a maroon Chevrolet Avalanche on Halloween night from an address on N. 12th St. East. The vehicle was left unlocked.

A vehicle on West Park was entered and items discarded on the road, including mail, work boots and a wallet.

Riverton Police Blotter 10-30 to 11-2

A vehicle reported stolen from Walnut Drive in Riverton was found on the reservation with all of its windows broken out. They keys to the vehicle were left inside a purse left in 2009 Buick LaCrosse. The vehicle was reportedly locked.

Police were informed that a party of individuals were breaking branches off of trees in City Park to start a fire.

A resident on East Adams reported some one took the tags off of a vehicle. Another vehicle at the same address was vandalized.

License plates were stolen from a black 2012 Chevrolet pickup parked in alley behind East Jackson Avenue.

A wood splitter was reported stolen from an address on East Fremont

A vendor at the Riverton Farmers Market reported that her money bag was stolen during the morning.

An elderly male reportedly left Walmart with one of their motorized shopping carts and headed home with it. He told police he needed the ride to bring his groceries home and that he would return it.

A cellular phone was taken from a gray 2018 Toyota from an address on East Pershing

A camper trailer that was repossessed was found to contain a cat. The animal was delivered to PAWS

A blue 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen from an address on Aspen Drive. Keys were left in the vehicle.