Don’t Miss this Panel for Innovative Women in Business TONIGHT!

Fremont County is home to many innovative women in business. Tonight, at the Riverton Branch Library, Kirbie Despain moderates a panel of local women business owners as they share the ins and outs of being a business owner and creating a lasting impact on the community. Hear how they started their business, what keeps them going through failures, and what motivates them to continue to grow.

Join in and find inspiration as the panel shares helpful information on how to start and grow your own business. The panelists include:

Janet Winslow – (Belles & Beaus Boutique)

Charlsie Oliverson – (Charlsie Oliverson Photography)

Donna Harrison – (Smart Start Academy/Smart Start Montessori Preschool)

Kait Quinton – (Wyoming Paint & Create)

Sheryl Carpenter –(CK Rae Laine Designs)

Don’t miss this inspiring event! Thursday, March 25th from 7-8:30 PM at the Riverton Branch Library in the Community Room.