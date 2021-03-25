Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Set March 31st in Lander

On Wednesday, March 31st, from 9am – 2pm, Lander Medical Clinic will host a Community COVID-19 Vaccine Event. We will have 300 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine. Any person ages 16 years and older is eligible. Walk-ins Welcome. No appointment needed.

The Pfizer COVID19 Vaccine is recommended for people aged 16 and older. It is a two shot vaccine, given 21 days (3 weeks) apart. COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help us get back to normal. COVID-19 vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19.

People are considered fully protected two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer COVID Vaccine.

Additionally, we continue to work in partnership with Public Health to administer the COVID vaccine and are giving 1st Vaccine doses at our clinics in both Riverton & Lander by appointment.