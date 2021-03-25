Breaking News

Climate Update: April predicted drier and warmer

News
Article Updated: March 25, 2021
Comments Off on Climate Update: April predicted drier and warmer
The NOAA National Weather Service Station in Riverton.

Here is the National Weather Service’s climate outlook for April, zoomed into the state of Wyoming. The Cowboy State will have a chance of below normal precipitation, with temperatures expected to be above normal.

Post navigation

Posted in: