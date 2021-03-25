Arapahoe man pleaded guilty in Snowmobile helmet assault, sentenced to prison

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray reported that Charles Christopher Lambert, a.k.a. Charlie Lonedog Jr., 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Casper. Lambert was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, pleading guilty to the later charge. Lambert was sentenced to twenty-six months in prison. Chief Federal District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl handed down Lambert’s sentence.

On April 12, 2020, Lambert had been snowmobiling in Arapahoe, Wyoming near the victim’s house and initially left the area when asked, but later returned. When Lambert was again confronted and asked to stop riding the snowmobile behind the residence, he got off the snowmobile and used his helmet as a weapon to strike the victim twice in the side of the face and head. The assault caused serious facial and eye damage which required surgery to avoid life-long consequences.

“Something as seemingly harmless as asking someone to stop riding their snowmobile on your property should not result in a violent assault,” Murray said. “Everyone has the right to live in peace and safety. The Officers of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation work tirelessly to keep the reservation community safe and our office will always support those efforts.”

Upon Lambert’s release from prison he will be on supervised release for thirty-six months and was ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment with restitution to remain open for ninety days. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry Jacobson represented the government and the case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Fremont County Sherriff’s Office.