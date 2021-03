Wednesday’s weather is looking to be sunny to partly cloudy and slightly warmer. More snow will move into the area late tonight into Thursday and Friday. Lower elevations will se some rain mixed in. The weekend is looking dry and warmer.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni, in the upper 30s for Dubois and Jeffrey City and in the low 50s for Thermopolis and Worland. Tonights lows predicted in the 20s across the Bighorn and Wind River basins.